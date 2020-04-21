Minot City Council candidates react to firing of City Manager

In the wake of Monday's firing of Minot City Manager Tom Barry, Your News Leader reached out to the five candidates who have made the June ballot for the city council, for their reaction on the firing, and how they think the current council handled the situation.

Current Alderman Stephan Podrygula, the only incumbent in the race who participated in the vote, released the following statement:

“The situation was a very painful one to confront, but I felt I had a duty to our employees, and the citizens of Minot, to take decisive action.

Based on the results of the report of the independent counsel – who I pushed hard to have appointed – termination was "the only appropriate solution". No employee should ever have to endure a hostile work environment.”

Roscoe Streyle released the following statement:

"It was the obvious and appropriate action to take. It's time for someone with local roots to takeover as City Manager, we have plenty of great and capable people. I hope to be a part of the selection process after the June election. I'm glad to hear that David Lakefield will be taking over as interim City Manager, he is well qualified, widely respected and will provide exactly what the city needs right now, steady leadership."

Tom Ross released the following statement:

"It's never an easy situation to be in. However ensuring a healthy work environment is critical for the success of and well being of the City of Minot."

Carrie Evans released the following statement:

"While I am not privy to all of the information the City Council and Mayor had to make this decision, I trust they acted in the best interests of the City."

Scott Burlingame released the following statement:

“I would like to express my support for the employees of the City of Minot. It is extremely disappointing an independent outside council has found they were subjected to a hostile work environment. This is an embarrassment for the City of Minot and is counterproductive to efforts to make our community stronger. While I do not yet have access to the outside council report, it appears the City Council today acted in the only way they could. We must learn every hard lesson we can from this situation and build an environment that fosters trust and productivity moving forward. If I am elected, I will do everything I can to restore the public trust in our City Council."