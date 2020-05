The five people running for Minot City Council this year participated in a special forum Thursday evening to answer questions and speak about their campaign.

Incumbent Stephan Podrygula, Carrie Evans, Scott Burlingame, Tom Ross, and former state lawmaker Roscoe Streyle are running this year.

Three aldermen seats are up for election.

The election is June 9.

Remember, this year's election is being conducted by mail.