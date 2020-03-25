Minot City Council Special Meeting

The Minot City Council is holding a special meeting Thursday to discuss on second reading the enactment of a Disaster and Emergency ordinance.

They will also be discussing childcare for first responders. This is a new program that will provide certified personnel to take care of first responder and healthcare providers children while they are working.

The children will be in small groups at closed elementary schools rotating rooms everyday so each room can be sanitized.

The children’s temperatures will also be taken everyday to ensure the safety of all.

There are spots available for 80 to 100 emergency responders and healthcare workers kids.

This is an open meeting, but it is recommend if you want to attend, to watch it on the City Council's FaceBook live stream from the comfort and safety of your home.

It’s at 3 p.m. at Minot City Hall.

