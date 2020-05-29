Minot Chamber Chorale taking submissions for COVID-19 high school poetry contest

The Minot Chamber Chorale could not finish its season due to the coronavirus.

With that, the group found a way to reach out the community and give high school students a creative outlet during COVID-19.

The Minot Chamber Chorale is looking to high school students throughout the state for written works of art inspired by their COVID-19 experience.

"It gives an opportunity for students to show that other part of themselves that really is supported through the arts," said Board President Cheryl Nilsen

The Chorale is asking for submissions for its COVID-19 poetry contest. It's open to students grades nine through twelve throughout North Dakota. The goal is to help students find a creative way to cope with the unique experience of living through a global pandemic.

"Here we're looking at the written word and how it can evoke emotion and again that idea of using it to heal and help to cope with situations that are difficult," said Nilsen

Entries will be judged by the Chorale's Board of Directors who will allow Artistic Director Emerson Eads to choose the winning work.

Eads will then put the winning selection to a piece, which the chorale will perform at its Fall 2020 concert.

“The idea struck me that their ideas needed to be heard and I felt immediately, being a composer that that was the least I could do was you know, set something,” said Eads.

Submissions must be turned in electronically to the Minot Chamber Chorale.

On top of being invited to the premier performance of their work, the winner will also receive a $150 cash prize.

The contest is open to submissions until June 1 at midnight. The winner will be announced June 15.

You can find more information on the contest here: https://minotchamberchorale.org/covid-19-poetry-contest/

