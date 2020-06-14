Minot Area Homeless Coalition gets much-need face mask donations

A Minot non-profit organization just received a large number of face masks donated by the community.

The Minot Area Homeless Coalition said they received a surplus of masks after reaching out to the community this week.

Director Mac McLeod said the donations came from the veterans center in Minot and other private citizens.

“We looked around we had two masks left, and we said ‘we know we are going to have more than two people come in in the next couple of weeks.’ So, we got on our little face book page put a sos out to the community, and as usual the community came through,” said McLeod.

McLeod said he is thankful to all those who donated.

