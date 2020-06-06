Minot Air Force Base shifts to HPCON-B protocols

As our communities gradually reopen amid COVID-19 restrictions, Minot Air Force Base's security access has downgraded to HPCON-B.

This means retirees have daily, full access.

Out-of-state visitors require squadron commander approval to access the installation, though in-state visitors with a North Dakota License can be sponsored without commander approval.

Chapel services will resume, and FSS facilities are open but will operate at 50-percent capacity.

Those on base are instructed to continue social distancing, and face coverings will be required in certain areas, or where social distancing cannot be maintained.

