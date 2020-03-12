Minot Air Force Base precautions amid COVID-19 concerns

Minot Air Force Base has responded to the growing concerns over the coronavirus.

In a post on the base's website, they say the risk to personnel is low, but they are taking appropriate measures to protect airmen and the mission.

These include requiring inbound service members and families coming from a country with a level 2 or 3 travel health notice to reach out to their commander for instructions before arriving on base.

Airmen are instructed to hold up their ID card rather than handing it to security forces when passing through the gates, to avoid human contact.

As with most others, airmen are advised to practice social distancing, and use the "six foot rule" when interacting with others.

And, children who become sick in the childcare facilities on base will be removed and returned home.

You can find more information in the link attached to this story.

