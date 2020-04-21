Miller Elementary music teacher shares weekly jam sessions

Distance learning has forced teachers to become even more creative than usual. But, over and over, we’ve seen teachers rising to the challenge. Here’s one more example: Miller Elementary music teacher Erin Paulson. She has found a way to reach her students, and their families without ever leaving her house.

Once a week, Miller Elementary music teacher Erin Paulson holds a jam session

“Coming to you live from my basement!” said Paulson in a Facebook video.

She shares the jam sessions on the school’s PTO Facebook page. It started as a way to connect with Miller families.

“I think music is one of those things that can connect us no matter where we are and what we’re going through,” she adds.

It quickly grew to something much bigger.

“It’s so much fun watching our kids smile and have some joy for the day,” said Paulson.

Mrs. Paulson wanted to make sure the videos were something families could do at home, without any special musical instruments. So, she uses a plastic cup, and chopsticks. But she says be creative; the sky is the limit.

“All of these could be adapted for whatever you might have. As long as you’re on a table or something hard that you can hear the sound,” explained Paulson.

Her students have risen to the challenge. And they’re even getting their families involved.

“That’s the best part,” said Paulson.

And they inspire her to do even more jam sessions.

Mrs. Paulson says so far all the jam sessions have been pop songs, but she’s going to branch out, and maybe even do some 80s rock songs.

The jam sessions are open to anyone. Just search “Miller elementary PTO” on Facebook.