Military flyover planned for Bismarck, Fargo, Grand Forks and Minot.

Minot Air Force Base says Monday May 18th a B-52H stratofortress will fly over those cities to honor front line responders, healthcare professionals, essential employees and volunteers in the fight against Covid-19.

The plane will fly over both hospitals in Bismarck, Trinity Medical Center in Minot, Sanford Medical Center in Fargo and Altru Hospital in Grand Forks.

Here are the times:

1:35pm Bismarck

2:15pm Fargo

2:30pm Grand Forks

3:25pm Minot

You can also watch on Facebook at: facebook.com/minotafb

If you gather to watch, the base says to adhere to social distancing guidelines and avoid large gatherings.

MAFB says the Air Force performs more than 1,000 flyovers every year for patriotic reasons, sporting events and training. The city adds that these flyovers are conducted at no additional cost to taxpayers.