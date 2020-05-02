Milestone birthday celebration from behind the window

One Bismarck woman celebrated a special milestone Sunday. Irene Senger turned 90 years young and her family surprised her through the window at St.Gabriel's Community with balloons and gifts. Her daughters said it's difficult not being able to hug each other but know it's for their mother's safety.

"We're all in this together and we're gonna get there someday and we'll be able to have some big parties once we're able to all be together," said Irene's daughter, Kim Ellison.

Ellison says they were able to send their mom her favorite meal...red lobster and black licorice.