Michael Connelly running for Bismarck City Commission

The Bismarck City Commission has two open seats with four candidates, including an incumbent, running.

Michael Connelly is a traveling CNA. Connelly says he values respect and human decency. He wants to review city ordinances to make sure they fit the city's needs. He also says he has ideas on how to adjust the water rates to benefit residents.

Connelly says he wants to set the city up to win regardless of who is in office.

“In order for us to be better we need to have conversations that help us get to the conclusions that make us better tomorrow than today,” said Connelly.

