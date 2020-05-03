May is Mental Health Awareness Month and green ribbons line the Capitol Grounds and parts of downtown Bismarck in observance.

The first week in May is dedicated to children's mental health. Since most Americans have been quarantining at home over the past eight weeks or so, the youth coordinator with the North Dakota Federation of Families wants to remind people to check on their friends and family.

"This is a unique moment and you know for other people it's kind of a dangerous moment. So it's okay to extend your self grace," said NDFFCMH Youth Coordinator, Matthew McCleary.

McCleary says the North Dakota Department of Human Services told him last week they recently submitted a bill for Federal approval to help thousands of North Dakotans with mental health issues.

