Mental benefits of workouts while staying at home

People are looking for ways to not only stay fit physically, but also maintain good mental health with much of the public staying at home.

A Minot gym is offering free online workouts on social media.

Heilman's Performance's online presence can help people avoid losing a step when staying active and also maintain their mental well-being.

"Just encouraging people to get out, get some sunlight, find creative ways to be active. We're trying to provide some of that creativity for those people, but otherwise just getting out and moving and getting away from that cabin fever that sets in is really important," said Caleb Heilman, owner.

Heilman says he believes mental health preservation is one of the biggest pieces not being talked about during social distancing.