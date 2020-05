Menards is one of a growing list of retailers requiring guests to wear a mask or face covering while shopping.

The company has also updated their store hours to allow for more cleaning time and implemented special shopping hours for elderly and vulnerable guests. These are Monday through Saturday from 6 to 7 a.m. and Sunday from 8 to 9 a.m.

The store is no longer allowing pets or children under the age of 16 in stores.