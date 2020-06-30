Advertisement

Memory Fireworks has curbside pick-up

(KFYR)
By Hallie Brown
Published: Jun. 29, 2020 at 9:38 PM CDT
Memory Fireworks has introduced curbside pick-up.

Customers can order what they want online and have their items delivered out to their car.

Memory Fireworks owner Shannon Knutson said: “Especially during this time where we do have COVID-19. It's just something that offers for the customers so they can take that, maybe pre-order, come and pick-up when it's convenient for them."

Memory Fireworks also has videos of its products on its website so its customers know what they're getting before they buy.

