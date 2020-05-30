Memorial for Officer Cody Holte set for Tuesday

Arrangements have been made for 29-year-old Cody Holte, the Grand Forks Police Officer killed in the line of duty

According to Amunson Funeral Home, public visitation will be Tues., June 2, from 10 a.m. to noon at the Ralph Engelstad Arena, Grand Forks.

A public funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. at the arena.

The family will have a private prayer service Mon., June 1.

Holte will be laid to rest at Augustana Cemetery of rural Halstad, Minn.

Funeral organizers say they expect a large crowd, and encourage those who plan on attending to protect themselves, practice social distancing, and wear a face mask. Families of the same household will be allowed to sit together.

Holte was killed while serving an eviction May 28. A civilian woman was also killed, and a Grand Forks Sheriff's Deputy was injured.

The suspect in the incident is in custody on two counts of murder.

Holte also served with the North Dakota National Guard. He leaves behind a wife and young child.

Holte was the first North Dakota law enforcement officer killed in the line of duty since 2017.