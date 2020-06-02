Memorial for Grand Forks Police Officer Cody Holte

Funeral ceremonies are beginning in Grand Forks honoring fallen police officer Cody Holte.

He was killed last week in the line of duty when a shootout broke out at an apartment complex.

A visitation is happening now at Ralph Engelstad arena, and a public ceremony will be held at 1 p.m.

Organizers are asking folks to maintain physical distancing as much as possible both inside and outside Ralph Englestad Arena.

A processional will drive from Grand Forks to Holte's hometown of Halstad, Minn.

Gov. Doug Burgum also ordered flags across the state to fly at half-staff Tuesday in honor of Holte.

