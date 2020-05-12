Member of MHA nation sews face masks for those at home, across the country

A woman from the Fort Berthold Reservation is using her skills to help protect her tribe and others from COVID-19.

The tribes that lie within North Dakota have taken proactive measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19, such as mass testing operations and curfews.

But some individuals are also doing what they can to provide others with personal protective equipment, some of which is being sent across the country.

Skye Hall has been sewing face masks for first responders, clinics, and members of her community in the Three Affiliated Tribes since April 24.

Since then she has sewn more than 700 masks, some of which were also donated to the Navajo Nation, a tribe hit hard by the pandemic.

The masks are washable, include filters, and can form to the face.

Hall, who has been sewing for 17 years, says she's prepared to keep making and donating masks for as long as possible.

"I'm probably going to keep on going as long as this virus is affecting people. And, if I can help as many people as possible I think that will, you know, make a difference," said Hall.

Hall is currently working on a project to supply 300 masks to Three Affiliated Tribes staff members before they return to work, after which she hopes to continue helping the Navajo Nation.

Hall provides every face mask she makes for free but does accept donations.