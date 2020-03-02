Meeting held on possible investigation of Burleigh County Human Services

Some Burleigh County Human Services Employees say the department has a hostile working environment. Now that department's governing board is talking about investigating the claim.

A crowd of social services workers came to listen to the discussion at the City/County Building. The meeting was called by Sen. Erin Oban to discuss calling for an investigation into the department and director Kim Osadchuck.

"I think it's unfortunate that this is happening. Regardless. This is not something I want to be involved in. I'm disappointed, I guess, that individuals came to me cause they felt that their county commissioners were not listening to them, or that they had not been heard, or that their concerns had not been taken seriously." said Sen. Erin Oban, D-Bismarck.

People at the meeting claimed they've been trying to bring up issues with the county foster care system for seven years.

"I believe if they investigate this matter thoroughly, they will find grave concerns regarding child welfare and neglect, and serious negligence on the part of Social Services agency, the commission and the social services board." said Dr. Tami DeCoteau, clinical psychologist.

Commissioners on the board say they haven't received complaints on these issues.

"We've got to figure out what went on here, figure out if we need an investigation, and if we do, hopefully we can find a non-biased investigator." said Jim Peluso, Burleigh County commissioner.

The board voted 3-3 on calling for an investigation. Those that voted 'no' cited not having enough information. The issue will be brought up again in two weeks after commissioners have taken time to gather more information.