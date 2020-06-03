Meet the Minot City Council candidates: Tom Ross

Tom Ross is running for a seat on the Minot City Council in this year's election.

Ross is a longtime figure in the Minot community, but he's new to the political arena. He said he's learned a lot from his first time on the campaign trail.

"You get lots of advice, and you listen. That is one of the underlying themes to this campaign is approachable, accessible city government," said Ross.

Ross said another objective he has is to make Minot a more business-friendly community.

"We were a shining star in economic development years ago. We've got to do a better job at attracting business to Minot. We need victories in economic development, and we need victories in tourism," said Ross.

Ross said this "next step" from working with service clubs can further help his home.

"I'm very proud to tell people from all over the country that I'm from Minot, North Dakota," said Ross.

Ross adds that he has served on the Minot State Board of Regents, Minot Public Schools Committee for Agriculture, Visit Minot Board of Directors, and the Minot Chamber of Commerce Agribusiness Committee.

You can learn more about him by searching "Tom Ross Candidate for Minot City Council" on Facebook.

