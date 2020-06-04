Mitch Kraft looks to return to Minot Public School Board

We are continuing our coverage of Minot school board candidates vying for election this year with Mitch Kraft.

Voters in Minot elected Kraft to the school board four years ago.

Kraft said he was inspired to run when he noticed no board members at the time had kids in the school system.

Kraft, who has two kids in the school system, said his biggest accomplishment on the board is helping with the decision to purchase land near the Erik Ramstad Middle School.

Now he wants to stay on the board to help with overcrowding in middle and high schools.

"We really need to tackle that third middle school and hopefully that also will include the two separate consecutive 9 through 12 high schools," said Kraft.

Kraft also said he's learned a lot about communication during his time serving on the school board.