Meet the Minot City Council candidates: Scott Burlingame

This week Your News Leader will be introducing you to the five candidates vying for one of the three open seats on the Minot City Council.

First up is Scott Burlingame.

Burlingame said he wants to represent people who have felt distant from the local government as he runs for Minot City Council.

"There's no question in my mind that a lot of people just don't feel like their voice is being heard on a city level, so really working to bring in people that have maybe been a little bit disenfranchised by our local government," said Burlingame.

Burlingame said he's looking to improve the Magic City's infrastructure by considering how NDR funds can be used.

"Our roads are kind of embarrassing for this community, and if we're going to compete on a 21st century marketplace, we can't have people come and look at our community and see it and have to dodge potholes all over town," said Burlingame.

Burlingame said his role as executive director at Independence Inc. and more than 25 years of management and organizational experience can help him navigate the council to benefit the community.

"Let's solve problems. Let's get things done. Not just let's just all get together and complain, but rather let's get people together and try to find solutions to the problems," said Burlingame.

Burlingame added he's served on various boards on the local, state and national level.

