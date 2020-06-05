Meet the Minot City Council candidates: Roscoe Streyle

Your News Leader is wrapping up its look at the five people running for Minot City Council.

The last candidate, Roscoe Streyle, is not an incumbent, but has prior political experience at the state level.

Streyle may be a newcomer to the Minot City Council race, but he's no stranger to North Dakota politics.

Streyle served in the state legislature from 2010 to 2018, serving on house appropriations, water topics, and other committees.

He didn't seek re-election in 2018 to spend more time with family, but wants to get involved locally.

“I just had the interest to get back in in, and I think, especially in these times, people need to step up if they have a skill set or something to offer,” said Streyle.

Streyle says his time in the legislature could help in Minot.

“I've still got those relationships, so I think that's important too for session, using those relationships to better Minot in any way,” he said.

Streyle says a main priority of his if elected is to improve local infrastructure, without raising property taxes.

“Obviously, our roads, if you drive around town, we, arguably, need to invest a lot more money in our infrastructure. it's gonna be tough with the price of oil, probably not getting the state money that we were planning on getting, so there's gonna be some cuts that'll have to be made,” he said.

He also calls for government transparency, rethinking the approach of the executive committee, and considering locals in the hunt for a new City Manager.

“Just keep it simple, in that, find a good leader. We've got plenty of them in Minot. We'll see who applies,” he said.

Streyle issued a mea culpa in January of 2018 for making a derogatory comment in response to someone on Twitter.

“I've said some things in the past I regret, which I think everybody's done. I'm just going to be a straight-shooter, and I don't have any problem making tough decisions, and taking flack, I mean, that's part of the job,” he said.

Looking to bring skills from the state capitol to the Magic City.

This year’s election is being conducted entirely by mail.

