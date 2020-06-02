Meet the Minot City Council candidates: Carrie Evans

Your News Leader continues our coverage of the candidates running for Minot City Council with Carrie Evans.

Evans, a Minot State University alumnus, grew up in the Magic City.

“Went to Jim Hill Middle School, graduated from [Bishop] Ryan, class of ‘88,” said Evans.

She left the Minot area to pursue a career in human rights, but returned three years ago to be closer to her family.

Now she wants to deepen her commitment to a place she considers home.

“I felt like I had qualities and experiences to offer the city of Minot,” she said.

Evans, who received a Master’s in sociology and attended law school, worked on a number of campaigns while living on the east coast.

She said she built hers on getting to know the people of Minot.

“A grass roots campaign. My family friends and I have reached out almost 17,000 times to voters,” she said.

She said she learned that voters want a more transparent council.

“People are really frustrated right now with city government a lack of transparency a lack of accountability voters feel disconnected from their city government,” she said.

An issue Evans is eager to tackle is the process of finding a new City Manager.

“The city manager hiring is going to be a big deal. I have publicly stated before, I think the process is going to be very different. This time I think it should be open to the open meetings law I believe any city council member who wants to participate on the committee should be able to participate,” she said.

Looking to take the next step in leading the Magic City.

For more information about Evan’s campaign, you can visit her website: https://www.evans4minot.com/

