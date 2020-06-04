Meet the Minot City Council Candidates: Stephan Podrygula

We continue with our coverage of the candidates vying for Minot City Council.

Next up is the lone incumbent, alderman Stephan Podrygula.

Alderman Stephan Podrygula said he has helped to accomplish a number of different tasks over the past four years.

"Holding employees accountable, standing up for our workers making sure they have a safe work environment, we're trying to become much more effective in how we use our resources," said Podrygula.

Podrygula said he has helped put in place policies that have led to less city turnover, including a workforce improvement plan.

"We made some major progress there. We've cut staff turn over by half. We've saved citizens over a million and a half dollars with that alone," said Podrygula.

Since announcing his run for re-election, Podrygula said he has knocked on at least 9,000 doors to ask residents what issues concern them.

"I think the biggest issue has been questions about how willing city leaders have been to listen and how transparent the process has been," said Podrygula.

If re-elected Podrygula also said he wants to accomplish three things.

"The first is to restore confidence in city leadership. The second is to be very conservative about any spending, particularly major projects," said Podrygula.

His third priority is to continue the progress being made in the last few years, saying he is the person to help finish the job.

"I think I have the combination of experience and common sense that I think the city needs right now. We're facing some pretty challenging times, and we are a large and complex organization. We have a budget of over $275 million. We have 425 plus people working for us and I don't think this is a time for people who are going to get on the job training," said Podrygula.

Friday we'll wrap up our council features with the final candidate, Roscoe Streyle.