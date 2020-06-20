Medora opens for the season

The Medora Musical opened for the season Friday night, and about 1,000 people were there for the first show of the summer.

North Dakota Smart Restart guidelines allow the amphitheater to operate at about 40 perfect capacity. Although the season is shorter than normal, the plan is to still offer about the same number of shows. Starting July 4, there will be two shows a day.

"We’re going to get more families in, and more people get to experience favorite summer tradition," explained Kaelee Knoell, marketing specialist for the Theodore Roosevelt Medora Foundation.

Also new this year: a bigger mini golf course. The golf course is near the Perception exhibit and opened for the season Saturday morning.

"It’s twice the size of the previous mini golf course. The front nine covers where the old 18 were and then the back nine are cut out in the Badlands. It is a very unique round of mini golf. It's called Little Bully Pulpit because it provides some of those Badlands signature hole series like we have at the big Bully Pulpit," said Knoell.

A new zip line will open near the mini golf course in a couple of weeks, and the grand plan is to add a lazy river, splash pad and a hiking trail in this part of town as well.

To stay updated on all the changes and things happening this summer in Medora, visit their website, www.medora.com