Medora Musical reopening this summer

The Medora Musical is returning this summer while observing coronavirus precautions.

The Medora Musical is following a "Smart Restart" plan as the cast prepares to get up and running.

The plan involves social-distanced seating maps at the Burning Hills Amphitheater, more shows to keep audience numbers down, guidelines on getting into and out of the theater and other health safety guidelines.

Marketing and Communications Director Justin Fisk says reopening the musical is important because it brings a lot of tourism to Medora and the state.

"It's important for us to reopen smartly with some different levels of business so that folks can continue to protect lives and livelihoods. But also, it's for our state," Fisk said.

Fisk says despite reopening, he expects the musical will lose customers due to coronavirus impacts and limited seating. He says they've cut the budget to reflect the new, anticipated income. He hopes to be able to announce the show's opening date sometime in the next couple weeks.

For up-to-date information on Medora and its musical, check their website www.medora.com.

