Medical Minute: proper way to remove, store face masks

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention asked the public to start wearing face masks in high traffic areas earlier this month.

Local health officials in Minot say that when wearing cloth coverings, it is important to practice sanitary removal and storage.

Medical professionals at Trinity Health released an instructional video demonstrating how to properly take off our masks without possibly spreading the disease.

In the video, Dr. Jeffrey Sather, physician director of Emergency & Trauma, said the first step in removing a mask is to wash your hands.

“Once you get where you're going, and you remove this mask first you're going to wash your hands,” Sather explained.

When taking off your mask Dr. Sather said to be careful not to touch the cloth.

“The filter becomes dirty and it might have droplets on it. It might have virus on it, so when you take it off, it’s really important you don't want to touch this mask,” Sather said.

He also suggests never placing used masks in open areas like countertops.

“I just don't want to be tossing it on the counter that someone may have been using and got a virus on the counter because I might want to put this mask back on at some point, so I want to protect it,”

Sather said the best way to store the mask would be in a paper bag.

Once your mask is removed, sanitize your hands again.

“I did touch the earpieces of my mask again, so I'm going to wash my hands again,” Sather said.

Medical officials say to wash and sanitize your masks if you plan to use it again.

In the video, Sather emphasizes to resist touching the cloth part of your face mask at all times.

So when applying your mask sanitize your hands, take a clean sanitized mask and adjust it to your face only using the earpieces.

