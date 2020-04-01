Mechanics take extra precautions to reduce COVID-19 spread

Many businesses that are staying open are finding innovative ways to protect workers and customers.

Many car repair and automotive shops are still open and shop owners like Donald Engelhart, owner of Country Auto Clinic in Bismarck, are taking extra precautions to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Drilling and repairing isn't taking a back seat at this shop because of COVID-19. In fact, business is steady.

Engelhart said: "We're still taking appointments and it's kind of filling up in a day by day instead of people booking out two or three days, but we've seen a slight slow down. But for what's happening outside, it's actually been fairly good for us."

The clinic is taking precaution by sanitizing frequently touched areas before, during and after the repair process.

Engelhart said, "We're disinfecting the cars at all contact points that our technicians are touching to gain access to the vehicle and after the vehicles are done and moved outside, we are wiping all these contact points down a second time."

Country Auto Clinic is also picking up and dropping off customers cars at their homes free of charge.

Engelhart said, "We went and picked up a customer's vehicle and she left a list in the vehicle what she wants done, and after we have it repaired with her approval, we will return it to her and she will basically just pay us over the phone with a credit card."

Engelhart says his team is trying its best to help out their customers anyway they can.

This is just how one shop is dealing with the new normal. If you're curious how your mechanic is handling it, reach out to them directly.