Meat shortages at the store begin at the processing plants

Meat shortages are happening across the country.

But how did the coronavirus pandemic play a part in the shortages?

The Centers for Disease Control's guidance was mostly based on public settings where social distancing was possible.

Agriculture leaders said meat processing facilities couldn't always follow those guidelines as easily.

“Agriculture and agribusiness for the most part are exempt. We have to do our job side by side. And they didn't know how quite to respond to that,” said ND Agriculture Commissioner, Doug Goehring.

Goehring said once some workers chose to stop working or were sent home because of COVID-19, meat processing facilities slowed down and so did the meat supply to grocery stores, restaurants, and similar establishments.