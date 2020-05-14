Meat sellers see spike in consumer habits during pandemic

Valley Custom Meats has seen a spike in certain kinds of meats since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Owner Scott Wald said customers are looking to stock their freezers with products that can have many uses.

"You can use hamburgers for everything, chicken breast, and then roast too. As far as steaks, people still want to get out and grill up some steaks. But for the most part, it's been a lot of hamburger and a lot of chicken," said Wald.

Wald said he's happy to serve a homemade product and hopes customers stay patient as the food industry continues to adjust.

