McQuade Charity Softball Tournament finds ways to give back

McQuade Distributing leaders said the cancellation of what would have been their 45th Annual Sam McQuade Sr. Budweiser Charity Softball Tournament not only affects it's participants but the charities featured as well.

Swinging a bat and hitting a home-run for charity at the annual Sam McQuade Charity Softball Tournament wasn't possible this year due to COVID-19 and beneficiaries like Make-A-Wish North Dakota are feeling the economic impacts.

"Last year we received $1,500 so it does make a pretty significant impact on what we are able to do for wish children," said Make-A-Wish North Dakota Regional Director, Amanda Godfread.

Despite it all, McQuade softball tournament leaders have figured other ways people can donate, like buying tournament t-shirts and bats.

"We went live with just a pure donation page. So if you want to donate $5 if you want to donate $15,000 we will accept anything because everything 100% will go straight back to charities," said McQuade Distributing Company, Shannon McQuade-Ely.

McQuade leaders say this year’s donations may not be as much as last years but they are glad to be able to help how they can.

Participants can donate some or all of their entry fees to charity through the fundraising link on the McQuade distributing Facebook page.