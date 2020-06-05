McKenzie County's gun range to open June 20

The McKenzie County Sportmen’s Club is close to its goal of opening a new outdoor shooting rage later this month.

The club says it’s the County’s first to be built since 2014, when a separate range was shut down due to irresponsible gun-use resulting in stray bullets hitting nearby buildings.

Range Manager Mark Entzi said he hopes the $900,000 range will be used for generations, adding “People have a place to come to. They’ll know where it is. They wont have to go, ‘Well where can I go shoot? Who’s place can I go to. A lot of people will choose government property, and here we give them an opportunity. Come out and enjoy our facility.”

The 40 acre area offers 100-300 yard rifle ranges, a pistol range, and clay target shooting. The club has spoken with excited school districts that will now have the ability to create high school trap-shooting teams.

Entzi said, “It’s becoming quite popular. So we want to have a place so they can participate in these things, plus the education part.”

The property will eventually have a rimfire range as well as an indoor shooting and classroom building.

The range is located about four miles Southeast of Watford City. Cement still needs to be poured for the trap-shooting range, but then it will be ready for the grand opening June 20th.

