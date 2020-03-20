McKenzie County creates COVID-19 Emergency Operations Center

McKenzie County created a COVID-19 Emergency Operations Center.

The facility is stationed at the McKenzie County Courthouse.

Staff will consist of 15 local stakeholders, including law enforcement, EMS, Emergency Management, and people familiar with FEMA processes.

Their goals are to protect the public’s health and safety and be the central point of information for residents. They will also coordinate available services for people who are waiting for their COVID-19 test results or who have tested positive.

Jesse Wellen, Assistant Watford City police chief, said: “We’ll offer grocery delivery or maybe other alternative options if somebody is quarantined. What we’re looking into is additional housing options for workforce members.”

They have established a Watford City/McKenzie County COVID-19 Response Facebook page and a 24/7 call-center that residents can contact with questions.

Its phone number is 1-833-877-0143.

