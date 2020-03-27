McKenzie County anticipates 112 new homes within 2 years

Most industries report that a lack of affordable housing options is the number-one reason for the county’s workforce shortage, hindering economic growth.

A new Shovel-Ready Lot Program will hopefully solve that problem by incentivizing private developers to build more houses that families can call home.

The County is covering infrastructure costs for single-family homes, like streets, sidewalks, water, and sewer. It already has two developers ready to go.

“We’ve seen less than 10,20,30 homes being built over the last three years,” said McKenzie County Job Development Authority President Joel Brown. “So getting to this accelerated growth-curve is really been the goal that we’ve been looking at is how can we get more houses, quicker.”

The Shovel-Ready Lot Program works with a development subsidy that lowers the cost of houses. Developers need to have 60 percent of the lots “shovel ready” and sold by October, and locals say that shouldn’t be too difficult.

Gene Veeder McKenzie County Commissioner: “We saw minimally that we’d need to build probably 100 houses a year for a number of years just to get the inventory caught up, regardless of what happens with this short-term economy.”

This gives more affordable and desirable options to families looking to make the Bakken their home for years to come.

Joel Brown added, “Even though we may be experiencing a momentary blip in oil-prices that may result in decreased demand for a period of time, we need to be looking at the long-term goal of what we want to see done in McKenzie County.”

The houses need to be complete within one year after infrastructure is built. The county says this is a big investment, but its anticipated success should get the ball rolling for even more developers to invest in McKenzie County.