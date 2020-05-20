Mayville nursing home reports 20 cases of COVID-19

The Luther Memorial Home in Mayville is reporting 20 positive cases of COVID-19.

The long-term care facility in Traill County tested 318 residents and staff on Monday, according to a statement released Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the nursing home was notified that 13 staff members, six residents of the skilled nursing facility, and one resident in assisted living tested positive.

Luther Memorial Home released this statement:

We can confirm that on 5/18/2020 318 total tests were administered to all staff and residents at Luther Memorial Home. We received results back yesterday and were informed of a total of 20 positive tests – 13 staff, 6 Skilled Nursing Facility Residents and 1 Assisted Living Resident.

Since receiving notification from the Health Department, all staff who tested positive are currently quarantining at their residence and have been taken off the schedule until further notice. All residents who tested positive have been placed under quarantine/isolation protocols and their families have been informed. We are following all recommendations and guidance from the Centers for Disease Control, Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services and the North Dakota Department of Health. At this point in time we are preparing for our second mass testing of all residents and employees next week.

Currently all individuals with a positive result for COVID-19 are asymptomatic, and for that we are extremely thankful.