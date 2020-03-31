Mass buying causing local egg shortage

As people stay at home, they stock up on staple grocery items. And that includes eggs, which has led to a shortage.

With Easter on its way, many grocery stores are preparing for an increased egg demand in April.

However, this year, eggs were flying off shelves weeks earlier than expected.

Eggs have become a hot commodity at the Bisman Community Food Co-op--selling so quickly, the grocery store had to enforce restrictions.

"Last week was the first week we actually put a limit on the number of eggs they could purchase. That's the only thing in the store we put limits on," says Co-op General Manager Carmen Hoffner.

The Co-op has since restocked and lifted the limit.

Egg sales at the co-op were up four times than usual in the last two weeks.

This, causing problems for suppliers. Many, limiting the amount a store can order.

"Some of our suppliers have limited how much we can order from them. They want to be able to supply to all their stores instead of one store getting all of the eggs," Hoffner says.

Eggs are flying off the shelves locally, but this is something that's happening nation wide as well.

According to recent Nielsen data, egg sales increased nationally by 44% in the second week of March.

On average, retailers are ordering up to six times more eggs than normal.

According to Urner Barry, the egg industry benchmark, wholesale egg prices have risen 180% since the beginning of March.

This leaves grocers with two choices: take the hit or raise their prices.

"If our cost is greater than what we're charging our customers, we would have to increase our prices," Hoffner says.

Hoffner says she suspects more people are cooking at home while social distancing, leading to an increased egg demand.