Marnie Piehl runs for reelection to the Mandan School Board

Mandan School Board campaigns are underway and there are four candidates running for three open seats.

Included in those four is Bismarck State Colleges Chief College Relations Officer Marnie Piehl.

Piehl said she feels working on the Mandan School Board is rewarding and that she really loves being a part of the most important time in kids’ lives.

She said she wants to work on facility options for the growing community, competitive teacher pay and supporting every kid where they are at and equipping them for their next steps.

Piehl said she wants to show all kids the diversity of careers available to them.

Piehl said, “I'm a communications professional so I think I bring that talent to the table and I can help communicate and articulate some of the things that we're working toward. I think that I have knowledge of education both from the work that I do day to day and as a parent."

Mandan Public School Board election takes place on June 9.

