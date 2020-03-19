Marketplace Foods adjusting procedures, hours amid COVID-19

One of Minot’s major grocery chains is adjusting hours to provide time for employees to clean and stock, and to give high-risk customers time to shop.

As of Thursday, Marketplace is changing its store hours from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m., according to a post on its Facebook page.

They are prioritizing shopping in the first hour of the day, 6-7 a.m., for high risk customers such as the elderly, women who are pregnant, and immunocompromised individuals, as well as first responders and medical personnel. They are kindly asking other customers to shop after that time.

Marketplace says some items may be temporarily out-of-stock but they are doing what they can to replenish, and encourage people to take what they need, but leave enough for friends and neighbors.

The store also asks customers to maintain social distancing with one another while shopping.

Marketplace has four locations in Minot.

