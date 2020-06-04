Mark Lyman seeks re-election to Minot Public School Board

Six candidates are running for three open seats on the Minot Public School board.

Your News Leader spoke with incumbent candidate Mark Lyman about his campaign.

Voters first elected Lyman to the school board in 2016.

He is the parent of two children in the school system.

Lyman said he is proud of the work he's done to add more room for students at the elementary school level.

If re-elected he said he wants to focus on making room at the high school and junior high level.

"I've got kids who are in with 800 students in a place that's not built for 650 or maybe 700. So we have some space needs right now, and right now we need to figure that out, solve it, work with the voters, and move forward," said Lyman.

The election is June 9.

Remember, all voting this year is done by mail.

