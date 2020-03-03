'March Book Madness' at Washington Elementary in Minot

A local elementary school is kicking off a new type of March Madness.

Washington Elementary is hosting its first ever March Book Madness.

Students fill out a bracket sheet from a pre-selected list of books which the school will read together.

Throughout the month the school will hold a vote, and eliminate titles one by one.

The school held an assembly today with members of the MSU Men's and Women's basketball teams to hype the kids up about the reading.

Teacher and event planner Kari Brandt says the goal was to get as many students interested in reading as possible.

"We wanted to make sure that we maybe did something that all of the kids could be involved in so we did the March Book Madness. It's out there for sixteen books in the month of March but we decided to do eight,” Brandt said.

The program was a group effort between first and fourth grade teachers and Title One teachers.

Students with the right picks will be given prizes at the end of the month.