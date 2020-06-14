Many walk the Memorial Bridge to memorialize Officer Holte

A lost hero.Twenty-nine-year-old Cody Holte was killed in the line of duty last month. He was a Grand Forks police officer and first lieutenant in the North Dakota National Guard.

The support for the fallen officer and his family continues across the state.

Sunday, Holte was honored in Bismarck with a peaceful walk across the Memorial Bridge.

Many who walked the Memorial Bridge connecting Bismarck and Mandan did so because they felt a connection to officer Holte.

"The pastor when he was speaking, he brought forth the veterans, the National Gaurd, and Cody was a National Gaurd member. It just stirs you, especially today being Flag Day, this all went together, I think, just perfect," said veteran Lynn Kieper.

Others walked to show their support, not just for Officer Holte, but for the police force in general.

"Somebody has to support our police, somebody has to come out here and say we're going to support these people who've made it their jobs, their full time jobs, to protect us," said a walker, Josh Conway.

A procession of police cars drove by to show their support as well.

If you would like to help the Holte family with funeral costs and other expenses, a GoFundMe page has been set up. Just search for the Officer Cody Holte Memorial.