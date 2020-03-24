Many are sewing cloth face masks from home for medical professionals who need it

Many practicing social distancing have seen a need to take up a new hobby while stuck at home: sewing cloth masks in case of a shortage for medical professionals.

“They should have medical grade materials available to them and right now they do, but very quickly they could run out,” said sewer and mask distribution organizer Darcy Rochholz Bjertness.

Bjertness says anyone who can sew and wants to join their effort can go to the Facebook page North Dakota Face Mask Warriors to help.