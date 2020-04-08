Mandan's Northwest Project

Troubles in the North Dakota oilfields could spell trouble for upcoming infrastructure projects.

The Mandan city commissioners requested bids for the Northwest Project Tuesday night, but are concerned that the Prairie Dog funding they hoped to use won't be there when they need it.

“We need to talk with Greg and the financial staff and see after the bids come in, and hopefully they come in low cause we're in uncharted territory right now. Oil prices are way down so that might come into our advantage. Most other cities are probably not going to do a lot of the projects that they had,” said Mayor Tim Helbling, Mandan.

They're proceeding as planned for now, but voted to downgrade the Lewis Road and Clark Place section from a total reconstruction to a chip-seal.

