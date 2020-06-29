Mandan woman’s new business celebrates life’s big moments

There are some big words taking over lawns in Bismarck and Mandan.

It’s a new business called “Letter the Lawn.”

Rachel Jungling of Mandan is determined to celebrate life’s biggest moments in a larger than life way.

Jungling is pretty creative, even at the earliest hours of the morning. In fact, this is when Jungling does her best work.

“I put up the signs when my kids are sleeping, then I pick them up at night when they're in bed again,” she explained.

Those kids are her reason for starting this new business, Letter the Lawn.

“I was an art teacher. Loved that,” said Jungling. “My infant son, Anders, died unexpectedly in an unsafe sleep situation.”

Jungling walked away from her teaching career.

“I wanted to spend more time with his twin sister at home,” she said.

She worked part time at her church, had another baby and then decided it was time to give this giant letter idea a try.

“I became more keenly aware of how precious life is, and I wanted to celebrate everything. I want to celebrate big,” said Jungling

Jungling took her first order on May 23. She's lettered more than 40 lawns since and already has several more booked, some still months away. Jungling spells out the greetings before the sun comes up, then waits for the reaction photos and videos

“I love seeing smiles and pictures. It is a fun way to say something in a big way,” said Jungling.

At night, she heads back, collects her letters and prepares for the next day's big celebrations.

Learn more about Letter the Lawn at Rachel's website, www.letterthelawn.com and on Instagram and Facebook.

