Mandan summer games starting soon

Mandan Parks and Recreation is starting to open up facilities and start up summer programs.

Parks and Recreation staff say that baseball will be starting on May 26, about a month later than usual. Softball is expected to start around June 1, also a month late. Programs for younger children are expected to be starting on time this summer.

"Some normalcy. Just trying to get back into it. Give the kids and the people opportunities and things to do in the community," said Dave Frueh, recreation and facility manager.

Raging Rivers is scheduled to open toward the end of May.

