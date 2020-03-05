Mandan street improvement project

A new street improvement project in Mandan has city leaders rethinking how they charge special assessments.

The area in question for the upcoming Northwest Project has been broken into districts and each will pay a different amount for the roadwork. The highest estimate is $21,000 for some properties, which would be paid $600 to $800 a year.

"In the Roughrider area we're still paying a thousand a year in specials from a project in 2014. A badly needed project and we're glad it was done, but still there's a cost," said Mark Landus, Mandan.

One of the larger sticking points in the area is Old Red Trail. It won't qualify for federal funding for about six years. So the city is looking at a mill and overlay project now, and a complete reconstruction of the road when funding is available.

"We have this area that has to have roadwork done and in five years we're going to come back and have another special assessment, so we just zapped them, and that's painful for me to think about," said Mike Braun, Mandan commissioner.

The issue caused commissioners to begin rethinking how they go about special assessments. They discussed ideas like raising a citywide tax to help cover bills, or implementing a sliding scale for using prairie dog funds.

"I think the city needs to look at trying to find something to try to buy down that portion of Old Red Trail. Whatever monies we can find to try and buy that down because I think there is a valid argument there," said Mayor Tim Helbling.

They didn't take any extra steps yet. The project is already getting a $616,000 buy-down from the city. The total cost remaining is $2.5 million.

The commission voted to move forward with the project, and have opened the protest period, which lets area residents raise concerns.

