Mandan police officers responded to a trailer court around noon Thursday and found a man with multiple stab wounds.

The victim was taken to a hospital, but was was able to give a description of the suspect and vehicle, which led police to a residence in the Wildwood Mobile Home Park.

Police are now searching the residence looking for multiple suspects.

Mandan Police Department Deputy Chief Lori Flaten says it is still an active scene, but is unsure if anyone is in custody.