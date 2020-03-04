Mandan man charged for performing sex acts in front of minor

A Mandan man is accused of performing sex acts in front of a minor and touching the child inappropriately over the last year.

Morton County Deputies say 24-year-old Cameron Smith admitted to them that he performed lewd acts in front of the child, and says they would touch each other.

Deputies say Smith told them about a time where the victim tried to have sex with him in the bath tub, Smith also says he was trying to teach the victim.

Smith charged with gross sexual imposition and indecent exposure.

He is being held on a $3,000 bond and to have no contact with the victims.

