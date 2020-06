A Mandan man has been jailed after being accused of having sex with a 13-year-old.

Police said 31-year-old Aaron Brewer was talking with the minor on a fake social media account and had agreed to be her boyfriend.

According to court documents, Brewer met the girl in Mandan on Tuesday and had sex with her in his car.

The victim told police Brewer had told her he was 17 years old.

Brewer is charged with luring minors and gross sexual imposition.